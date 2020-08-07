Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,702,000 after acquiring an additional 231,524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,495,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 69.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 460,646 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $876,637.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,179.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,612,472. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.04 and a beta of 0.76. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

