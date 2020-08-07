Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 999,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,048,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after buying an additional 397,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 130,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 78,001 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

