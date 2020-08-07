Flowchain Price Reaches $2.79 on Top Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $153,881.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00023838 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.78 or 0.05036076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00051337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00029981 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013916 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.