Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84, approximately 105,436 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 133,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

FFIC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $314.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 198.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.