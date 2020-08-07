Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.58, 412,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 343,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several research firms recently commented on FLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $231.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $121.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 29.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

