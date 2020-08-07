FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Cfra boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.25 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in FMC by 6.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 31.7% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 147,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 29.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

