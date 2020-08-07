Force Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Force Protocol Token Profile

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

