FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF (BATS:FFTG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF (BATS:FFTG) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.63, approximately 4,754 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.