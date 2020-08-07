FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) Shares Up 0.4%

FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31, 25,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.