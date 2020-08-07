Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,313,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.51.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

