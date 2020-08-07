Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,009,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,956,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

