Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,889,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,654,811. The company has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

