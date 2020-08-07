Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Founders Advantage Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$18.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Founders Advantage Capital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

