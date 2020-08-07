Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.349 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

TSE FNV traded down C$0.47 on Friday, hitting C$207.31. The stock had a trading volume of 108,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,156. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of C$105.93 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$197.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$174.01.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$204.90, for a total value of C$5,122,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,244,855. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total transaction of C$1,744,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,500.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,539 shares of company stock worth $36,994,204.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$165.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$170.33.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

