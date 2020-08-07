Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Down 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.58, 365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 743.9% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 102,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,751 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.