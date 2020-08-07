Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 45.91% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

