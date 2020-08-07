Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 11,875 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $212,681.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,676.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,094. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.27.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

