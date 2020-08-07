Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $887,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,480. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

