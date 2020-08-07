Front Yard Residential Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 10,934 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,120% compared to the average daily volume of 896 call options.

NYSE RESI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.53. Front Yard Residential has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RESI. ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs bought 29,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 508,710 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $3,077,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 820,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 29.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 19,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

