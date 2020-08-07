FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $320.11 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00029520 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $320.11 million and $12.26 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

