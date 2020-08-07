Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Stock Price Down 10%

Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $27.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

Fura Gems Company Profile (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

