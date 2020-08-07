FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Cut by Oppenheimer

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 4.36%.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $3,517,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,967,116.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ameresco by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameresco by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 88,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

