FY2021 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CENT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. 22,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,065. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $409,051.23. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at $670,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,893 shares of company stock valued at $901,993. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.