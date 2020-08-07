FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Raised by Analyst

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sony in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony’s FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth $12,079,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 45.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Sony by 95.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth $252,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

