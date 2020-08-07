FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Increased by Analyst

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aqua Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of AQMS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aqua Metals stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 435.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516,418 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of Aqua Metals worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton bought 50,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,560.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,379 shares in the company, valued at $634,559.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,420 shares of company stock worth $49,157. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

