FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. 80,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $265,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $136,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 97.9% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 84,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $29,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,399.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $6,726,985 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

