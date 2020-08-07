FY2022 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Increased by Analyst

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercrest Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17.

Shares of SIL stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,943. Silvercrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04).

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

