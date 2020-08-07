FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGMO. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,269. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,005,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,235 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

