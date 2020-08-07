FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCKT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.49. 1,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

