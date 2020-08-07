Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Gainey Capital Corp (CVE:GNC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Gainey Capital shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 218,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

Gainey Capital Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

