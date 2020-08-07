GAMB (GMB) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One GAMB token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $779,874.54 and $16,575.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.87 or 0.04975365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051094 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029481 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013162 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.