GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.79

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and traded as high as $32.54. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 4,490 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDI. National Bank Financial set a C$41.50 target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $725.86 million and a PE ratio of 71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.94.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$354.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.