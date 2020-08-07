GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.34

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and traded as high as $44.09. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 6,632 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

