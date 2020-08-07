Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.13

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $6.42. Gemphire Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 69,498 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

About Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

