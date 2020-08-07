Gems (GEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $353.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. Gems has a market cap of $147,699.49 and $353.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.22 or 0.01949817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00082282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00189682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00110531 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

