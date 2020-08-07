Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII) Trading 2.2% Higher

Gen III Oil Corp (CVE:GIII)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.23, 86,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 119,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11.

Gen III Oil Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as an oil processing company in Canada. The company, through its ReGen technology, produces base lubricating oil from re-processed used motor oil. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017. Gen III Oil Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gen III Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen III Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.