General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.42. General Cannabis shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 117,349 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

About General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), Consumer Goods and Marketing Consulting (Consumer Goods), and Capital Investments and Real Estate (Investments).

