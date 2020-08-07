General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,167. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day moving average is $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.57.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

