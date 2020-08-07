GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Achieves $21,052.28

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $21,052.28 and approximately $40.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,644,045 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

