Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Shares Up 5.7%

Geomega Resources Inc (CVE:GMA)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 64,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 185,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.34, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Geomega Resources Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GéoMégA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company focuses primarily on neodymium projects. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property that consists of 177 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,831 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

