GETINGE AB/ADR’s (GNGBY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get GETINGE AB/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. GETINGE AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GETINGE AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GETINGE AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.