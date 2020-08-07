Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Getty Realty worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

GTY stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

