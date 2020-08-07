Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Trading 7.2% Higher

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.51, 584,709 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 419,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $614.22 million, a PE ratio of 122.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 62,925 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 150,706 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.