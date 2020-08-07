Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

GPN stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,532,000 after purchasing an additional 130,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 943 shares of company stock worth $163,492. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

