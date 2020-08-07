Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northcoast Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

NYSE:GPN opened at $176.50 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943 shares of company stock worth $163,492. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Global Payments by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,532,000 after purchasing an additional 130,068 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

