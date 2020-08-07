Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $242.95 million, a PE ratio of 215.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0241 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 192,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 68.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

