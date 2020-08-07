GlobalBoost-Y Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $590.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $386,095.44 and approximately $590.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,514.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.33 or 0.03251060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.92 or 0.02596111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00495438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00804995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00781757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00059334 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

