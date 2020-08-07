Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glu Mobile in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

GLUU has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $8.07 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613 in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

