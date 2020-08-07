Godaddy Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Godaddy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $85.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,955,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 959,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 424,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4,103.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 335,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 327,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $5,801,354.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $11,854,326. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.