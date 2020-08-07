Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other Gold Resource news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 435.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 58,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 58,307 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

